BRIEF-Chemchina says tender offer to purchase all Syngenta shares will end on May 4
* China National Chemical Corporation announced today that it has extended the tender offers to purchase all publicly held registered shares of Syngenta AG
May 3 Baytex Energy Corp
* Baytex reports Q1 2016 results
* Q1 FFO per share C$0.22
* Generated production of 75,776 BOE/D (78% oil and NGL) in Q1/2016
* 2016 production guidance remains at 68,000 to 72,000 BOE/D with budgeted exploration and development expenditures of $225 to $265 million
NEW YORK, April 13 Some of the actively managed funds that have performed the best since the Nov. 8 presidential election are switching from "Trump Trade" bets on financial and infrastructure stocks into beaten-down sectors such as retail, apparel or biotech.