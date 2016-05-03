BRIEF-Chemchina says tender offer to purchase all Syngenta shares will end on May 4
* China National Chemical Corporation announced today that it has extended the tender offers to purchase all publicly held registered shares of Syngenta AG
May 3 Cummins Inc
* Cummins reports first quarter 2016 results
* Q1 earnings per share $1.87
* Q1 revenue $4.3 billion versus I/B/E/S view $4.3 billion
* Q1 earnings per share view $1.78 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Cummins Inc says Cummins reaffirms full year guidance for revenues and EBIT
* Cummins Inc qtrly currency negatively impacted revenues by approximately 3 percent compared to last year, primarily due to a stronger us dollar
* FY2016 earnings per share view $7.77, revenue view $17.59 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)
NEW YORK, April 13 Some of the actively managed funds that have performed the best since the Nov. 8 presidential election are switching from "Trump Trade" bets on financial and infrastructure stocks into beaten-down sectors such as retail, apparel or biotech.