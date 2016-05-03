BRIEF-Chemchina says tender offer to purchase all Syngenta shares will end on May 4
* China National Chemical Corporation announced today that it has extended the tender offers to purchase all publicly held registered shares of Syngenta AG
May 3 Sprint Corp
* Q4 loss per share $0.14
* Q4 revenue $8.1 billion versus I/B/E/S view $8.06 billion
* Continues to expect approximately $1 billion of transformation program costs
* Sprint Corp sees fiscal year 2016 cash capital expenditures, excluding indirect channel device leases, to be approximately $3 billion
* Sees fiscal year 2016 adjusted free cash flow to be around break-even
* Sprint platform total net additions were 447,000 in fiscal Q4, including postpaid net additions of 56,000, prepaid net losses of 264,000
* Qtrly Sprint platform prepaid phone abpu $71.53 versus $69.19
* Qtrly Sprint platform postpaid churn 1.72 percent versus 1.84 percent last year
* Sprint finishes fiscal year 2015 by generating positive annual operating income for the first time in nine years and delivering more postpaid phone net additions than Verizon and AT&T for the first time on record in the fiscal fourth quarte
* Moving forward, Sprint expects a sustainable reduction of $2 billion or more of run rate operating expenses exiting fiscal year 2016
* Sprint Corp sees fiscal year 2016 adjusted EBITDA to be $9.5 billion to $10 billion
* Company expects fiscal year 2016 operating income to be $1 billion to $1.5 billion
* Qtrly Sprint platform postpaid phone arpu $59.45 versus $63.76
* Total connections at q4 end 58.8 million versus 58.4 million at q3-end
* Qtrly Sprint platform prepaid churn 5.65 percent versus 3.84 percent last year
* Says expects fiscal year 2016 cash capital expenditures, excluding indirect channel device leases, to be approximately $3 billion
* Qtrly Sprint platform postpaid ARPU $ 51.68 versus $ 56.94
* Qtrly Sprint platform prepaid ARPU $27.72 versus $27.50 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)
* China National Chemical Corporation announced today that it has extended the tender offers to purchase all publicly held registered shares of Syngenta AG
NEW YORK, April 13 Some of the actively managed funds that have performed the best since the Nov. 8 presidential election are switching from "Trump Trade" bets on financial and infrastructure stocks into beaten-down sectors such as retail, apparel or biotech.