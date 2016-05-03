BRIEF-Chemchina says tender offer to purchase all Syngenta shares will end on May 4
* China National Chemical Corporation announced today that it has extended the tender offers to purchase all publicly held registered shares of Syngenta AG
May 3 Vishay Intertechnology Inc
* Vishay reports results for first quarter 2016
* Q1 earnings per share $0.19
* Q1 revenue $570.6 million versus i/b/e/s view $559.2 million
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.16 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.19
* Sees q2 2016 revenue $565 million to $605 million
* Sees guidance for q2 2016 for revenues of $565 - $605 million and gross margins of 23% - 25%
* Initiating a $100 million stock repurchase program over one year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)
NEW YORK, April 13 Some of the actively managed funds that have performed the best since the Nov. 8 presidential election are switching from "Trump Trade" bets on financial and infrastructure stocks into beaten-down sectors such as retail, apparel or biotech.