BRIEF-Chemchina says tender offer to purchase all Syngenta shares will end on May 4
* China National Chemical Corporation announced today that it has extended the tender offers to purchase all publicly held registered shares of Syngenta AG
May 3 Sagent Pharmaceuticals Inc
* Sagent Pharmaceuticals reports first quarter 2016 financial results
* Q1 loss per share $0.15
* Q1 revenue $67.8 million versus I/B/E/S view $74.3 million
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.01 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sees FY 2016 revenue $325 million to $365 million
* "Q1 results primarily reflect a weaker than expected cold and flu season"
"we remain confident in achieving our full year guidance"
NEW YORK, April 13 Some of the actively managed funds that have performed the best since the Nov. 8 presidential election are switching from "Trump Trade" bets on financial and infrastructure stocks into beaten-down sectors such as retail, apparel or biotech.