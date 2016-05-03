BRIEF-Chemchina says tender offer to purchase all Syngenta shares will end on May 4
* China National Chemical Corporation announced today that it has extended the tender offers to purchase all publicly held registered shares of Syngenta AG
May 3 Affiliated Managers Group Inc
* AMG reports financial and operating results for the first quarter of 2016
* Says net client cash flows for Q1 of 2016 were $5.1 billion
* Qtrly economic earnings per share $2.94
* Assets under management as of December 31, 2015 was $611.3 billion
* Qtrly EPS of $1.92
* Says AMG's aggregate assets under management were approximately $642 billion at March 31, 2016
* Q1 earnings per share view $2.92 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
NEW YORK, April 13 Some of the actively managed funds that have performed the best since the Nov. 8 presidential election are switching from "Trump Trade" bets on financial and infrastructure stocks into beaten-down sectors such as retail, apparel or biotech.