BRIEF-Chemchina says tender offer to purchase all Syngenta shares will end on May 4
* China National Chemical Corporation announced today that it has extended the tender offers to purchase all publicly held registered shares of Syngenta AG
May 3 Kemet Corp
* Kemet reports preliminary fourth quarter and fiscal year 2016 results
* Q4 sales fell 5 percent to $183.9 million
* Q4 adjusted loss per share $0.04
* Board authorizes debt repurchase plan for fiscal year 2017
* Will initially repurchase debt of up to $20 million over course of fiscal year 2017 that began april 1, 2016
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.07, revenue view $180.8 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Qtrly loss per share from continuing operations $0.33 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
* China National Chemical Corporation announced today that it has extended the tender offers to purchase all publicly held registered shares of Syngenta AG
NEW YORK, April 13 Some of the actively managed funds that have performed the best since the Nov. 8 presidential election are switching from "Trump Trade" bets on financial and infrastructure stocks into beaten-down sectors such as retail, apparel or biotech.