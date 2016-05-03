May 3 Coty Inc

* Coty inc. Announces update on transaction with p&g beauty brands

* Coty inc deal expected to close october 2016

* Anticipated meaningful eps accretion from deal due to approximately $780 million of cost synergies

* To acquire p&g's fragrance, color cosmetics and hair color business ("p&g beauty brands") through a reverse morris trust structure

* To realize cost synergies and close transaction, co anticipating to incur one-off costs of approximately $1.2 billion over next four years

* Says following close of transaction, annual dividend is expected to increase to $0.50 per share

* Estimated cost savings have been increased to approximately $780 million annually, or 16% of acquired revenues, after next four years post deal