UPDATE 5-In proxy fight, Greenlight says GM misrepresented its stock plan
* Greenlight: GM misled ratings agencies on two-class share plan
May 3 Coty Inc
* Coty inc. Announces update on transaction with p&g beauty brands
* Coty inc deal expected to close october 2016
* Anticipated meaningful eps accretion from deal due to approximately $780 million of cost synergies
* To acquire p&g's fragrance, color cosmetics and hair color business ("p&g beauty brands") through a reverse morris trust structure
* To realize cost synergies and close transaction, co anticipating to incur one-off costs of approximately $1.2 billion over next four years
* Says following close of transaction, annual dividend is expected to increase to $0.50 per share
* Estimated cost savings have been increased to approximately $780 million annually, or 16% of acquired revenues, after next four years post deal
SAN FRANCISCO/DETROIT, April 12 A group of Tesla Inc investors has urged the luxury electric car maker to add two new independent directors to its board, without ties to Chief Executive Elon Musk, to "provide a critical check on possible dysfunctional group dynamics."