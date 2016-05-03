UPDATE 5-In proxy fight, Greenlight says GM misrepresented its stock plan
* Greenlight: GM misled ratings agencies on two-class share plan
May 3 First Mining Finance Corp
* First mining to acquire cameron gold project from chalice gold mines limited
* First mining finance corp says deemed value of transaction is approximately $13 million
* On completion chalice will hold approximately 8.1% of issued and outstanding shares of first mining
* Co agreed to buy cameron gold operations ltd in exchange for 32,260,836 common shares of first mining
* Chalice to retain 1% net smelter royalty over certain mining claims within cameron gold project
* Deemed value of transaction is approximately $13,000,000
* Berkshire Hathaway Inc says in near future, intend to sell 1.9 million shares of Wells Fargo in addition to shares being reported on Wednesday's form 4