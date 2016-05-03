May 3 TICC Capital Corp

* TICC announces results of operations for the quarter ended March 31, 2016 and announces quarterly distribution of $0.29 per share

* Core net investment income for quarter ended March 31, 2016 was approximately $0.29 per share

* Total investment income for Q1 of 2016 amounted to approximately $15.3 million, a decrease of about $3.5 million from Q4 of 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)