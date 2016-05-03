May 3 TransAlta Corp :

* TransAlta reports first quarter 2016 results

* Q1 non-GAAP earnings per share c$0.05

* Q1 earnings per share view c$0.05 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q1 earnings per share c$0.22

* Power prices in Alberta were at historic low levels during quarter and impacted Co's hydro and wind assets in province

* Production for three months ended march 31, 2016 decreased by 1,033 gigawatt hours compared to same period in 2015

* Reduced estimate of sustaining capital expenditures for full year from our previous estimate by approximately $25 million

* TransAlta Corp says remain on track to achieve our guidance ranges for 2016 as previously disclosed