BRIEF-Chemchina says tender offer to purchase all Syngenta shares will end on May 4
* China National Chemical Corporation announced today that it has extended the tender offers to purchase all publicly held registered shares of Syngenta AG
May 3 TransAlta Corp :
* TransAlta reports first quarter 2016 results
* Q1 non-GAAP earnings per share c$0.05
* Q1 earnings per share view c$0.05 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q1 earnings per share c$0.22
* Power prices in Alberta were at historic low levels during quarter and impacted Co's hydro and wind assets in province
* Production for three months ended march 31, 2016 decreased by 1,033 gigawatt hours compared to same period in 2015
* Reduced estimate of sustaining capital expenditures for full year from our previous estimate by approximately $25 million
* TransAlta Corp says remain on track to achieve our guidance ranges for 2016 as previously disclosed Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
