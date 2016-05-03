BRIEF-Chemchina says tender offer to purchase all Syngenta shares will end on May 4
* China National Chemical Corporation announced today that it has extended the tender offers to purchase all publicly held registered shares of Syngenta AG
May 3 Argo Group International Holdings Ltd :
* Argo Group authorizes a program for the repurchase of up to $150 million of argo group common stock; announces a 10% stock dividend, and declares a quarterly cash dividend of $0.22 per share
* Declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.22 per share on company's common stock
* Outstanding shares of company's common stock will increase by approximately 2.8 million shares Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
* China National Chemical Corporation announced today that it has extended the tender offers to purchase all publicly held registered shares of Syngenta AG
NEW YORK, April 13 Some of the actively managed funds that have performed the best since the Nov. 8 presidential election are switching from "Trump Trade" bets on financial and infrastructure stocks into beaten-down sectors such as retail, apparel or biotech.