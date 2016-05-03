BRIEF-Chemchina says tender offer to purchase all Syngenta shares will end on May 4
* China National Chemical Corporation announced today that it has extended the tender offers to purchase all publicly held registered shares of Syngenta AG
May 3 Ecolab :
* Reported And Adjusted First Quarter Diluted Eps $0.77; Adjusted Diluted Eps-4% including $0.11 (14%) currency headwind
* Sees Q2 adjusted earnings per share $1.03 to $1.11
* Sees FY 2016 adjusted earnings per share $4.35 to $4.55
* Q1 sales $3.1 billion versus i/b/e/s view $3.12 billion
* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.77 excluding items
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.76 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Positioned to deliver within our full year 2016 forecast"
* Ecolab inc says expect to repurchase approximately $700 million of our shares in first half of 2016, similar to 2015
* Ecolab inc says expect foreign currency and impact of venezuelan deconsolidation to have an unfavorable impact of approximately 4% points on q2 sales
* Fy2016 earnings per share view $4.46 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q2 earnings per share view $1.09 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Ecolab says expect foreign currency, impact of venezuelan deconsolidation to have an unfavorable impact of 7% ($0.08) unfavorable impact on eps in q2
* In 2016 sees mid-single digit acquisition adjusted fixed currency sales growth in global institutional,global industrial,other segments compared to 2015
* Ecolab inc says compared with 2015 performance, for 2016 expect a mid to upper single digit decline in global energy segment sales Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
