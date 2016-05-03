May 3 (Reuters) -

* Marina Biotech To Acquire Late-Stage program from turing pharmaceuticals

* Executed a term sheet under which marina intends to acquire turing's intranasal ketamine program

* Marina is expected to acquire turing's intranasal ketamine program for approximately 53 million marina common shares

* Further terms of proposed transaction were not disclosed

* Marina will pay to turing up to $95 million in success- and sales-based milestones plus a mid-single digit royalty on net sales Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)