BRIEF-Alliance Healthcare Services to go private with merger agreement
* Alliance Healthcare Services enters into definitive merger agreement; transaction would result in company going private
May 3 (Reuters) -
* Marina Biotech To Acquire Late-Stage program from turing pharmaceuticals
* Executed a term sheet under which marina intends to acquire turing's intranasal ketamine program
* Marina is expected to acquire turing's intranasal ketamine program for approximately 53 million marina common shares
* Further terms of proposed transaction were not disclosed
* Marina will pay to turing up to $95 million in success- and sales-based milestones plus a mid-single digit royalty on net sales Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
* Care Capital Properties to acquire portfolio of six behavioral health hospitals for $400 million