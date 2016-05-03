May 3 Solar Capital Ltd :

* Solar capital ltd. Announces quarter ended march 31, 2016 financial results; net asset value increase of 1.4%; declares quarterly distribution of $0.40 per share for Q2, 2016

* Qtrly net asset value per share $21.08

* Qtrly earnings per share $0.67