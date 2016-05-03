German stocks - Factors to watch on April 13
BERLIN/FRANKFURT, April 13 The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks on Thursday:
May 3 Solar Capital Ltd :
* Solar capital ltd. Announces quarter ended march 31, 2016 financial results; net asset value increase of 1.4%; declares quarterly distribution of $0.40 per share for Q2, 2016
* Qtrly net asset value per share $21.08
* Qtrly earnings per share $0.67 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)
BERLIN/FRANKFURT, April 13 The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks on Thursday:
* Reports small rise in quarterly net profit (Recasts on shareholder payout plans)