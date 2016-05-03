German stocks - Factors to watch on April 13
BERLIN/FRANKFURT, April 13 The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks on Thursday:
May 3 Solar Senior Capital Ltd
* Announces quarter ended March 31, 2016 financial results and net asset value increase of 2.3%; declares monthly distribution of $0.1175 per share for may, 2016
* Net investment income of $4.1 million, or $0.35 per share, for quarter ended March 31, 2016
* At March 31, 2016, net asset value (NAV) per share grew to $16.70, an increase of 2.3% from prior quarter Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
BERLIN/FRANKFURT, April 13 The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks on Thursday:
* Reports small rise in quarterly net profit (Recasts on shareholder payout plans)