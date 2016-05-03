German stocks - Factors to watch on April 13
BERLIN/FRANKFURT, April 13 The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks on Thursday:
May 3 Viavi Solutions Inc
* Viavi announces third quarter fiscal 2016 results
* Sees Q4 2016 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.08 to $0.10
* Q3 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.09 from continuing operations
* Q3 GAAP earnings per share $0.12 from continuing operations
* Sees Q4 2016 revenue $212 million to $228 million
* Q3 revenue $220.4 million versus I/B/E/S view $218.4 million
* Q3 earnings per share $0.02
* Q3 earnings per share view $0.08 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q3 earnings per share view $0.08, revenue view $218.4 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.10, revenue view $230.7 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
