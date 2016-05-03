German stocks - Factors to watch on April 13
BERLIN/FRANKFURT, April 13 The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks on Thursday:
May 3 Western Union Co
* Western Union reports first quarter results
* Q1 earnings per share $0.37
* Q1 revenue $1.3 billion
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.38 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Qtrly Consumer-To-Business (C2B) revenues declined 1% in quarter, or increased 12% on a constant currency basis
* 2016 GAAP revenue outlook has been increased by approximately $50 million
* 2016 full year financial outlook affirmed
* Qtrly consumer-to-consumer (C2C) revenues increased 1% constant currency, and reported revenues declined 2%
* 2016 GAAP revenue outlook has been increased due to recent strengthening of several key foreign currencies against u.s. Dollar
* Sees low to mid-single digit constant currency revenue increase in 2016
* Sees 2016 GAAP revenue change approximately 300 basis points lower than constant currency Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
* Reports small rise in quarterly net profit (Recasts on shareholder payout plans)