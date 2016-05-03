May 3 Western Union Co

* Western Union reports first quarter results

* Q1 earnings per share $0.37

* Q1 revenue $1.3 billion

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.38 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Qtrly Consumer-To-Business (C2B) revenues declined 1% in quarter, or increased 12% on a constant currency basis

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.38, revenue view $1.31 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* 2016 GAAP revenue outlook has been increased by approximately $50 million

* 2016 full year financial outlook affirmed

* Qtrly consumer-to-consumer (C2C) revenues increased 1% constant currency, and reported revenues declined 2%

* 2016 GAAP revenue outlook has been increased due to recent strengthening of several key foreign currencies against u.s. Dollar

* Sees low to mid-single digit constant currency revenue increase in 2016

* Sees 2016 GAAP revenue change approximately 300 basis points lower than constant currency Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)