German stocks - Factors to watch on April 13
BERLIN/FRANKFURT, April 13 The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks on Thursday:
May 3 Concurrent Computer Corp
* Concurrent reports third quarter fiscal year 2016 financial results
* Q3 loss per share $0.13
* Q3 revenue $15.5 million versus $17.1 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
BERLIN/FRANKFURT, April 13 The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks on Thursday:
* Reports small rise in quarterly net profit (Recasts on shareholder payout plans)