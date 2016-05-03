German stocks - Factors to watch on April 13
BERLIN/FRANKFURT, April 13 The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks on Thursday:
May 3 Stag Industrial Inc
* Stag Industrial announces first quarter 2016 results
* Q1 core FFO per share $0.39
* Stag Industrial Inc says generated cash noi of $49.4 million in Q1 compared to $41.3 million for q1 of 2015, an increase of 19.4%
* Q1 revenue view $53.0 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
BERLIN/FRANKFURT, April 13 The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks on Thursday:
* Reports small rise in quarterly net profit (Recasts on shareholder payout plans)