May 3 Stag Industrial Inc

* Stag Industrial announces first quarter 2016 results

* Q1 core FFO per share $0.39

* Stag Industrial Inc says generated cash noi of $49.4 million in Q1 compared to $41.3 million for q1 of 2015, an increase of 19.4%

* Q1 revenue view $53.0 million