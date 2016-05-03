German stocks - Factors to watch on April 13
BERLIN/FRANKFURT, April 13 The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks on Thursday:
May 3 Big 5 Sporting Goods Corp
* Q1 loss per share $0.05
* Q1 sales $234.5 million versus I/B/E/S view $235.9 million
* Q1 same store sales fell 1.9 percent
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.01 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* For fiscal 2016 Q2, company expects earnings to be in range of $0.00 per share to $0.06 per share
* Expects fiscal Q2 net sales comparisons to prior year to benefit by approximately $7.0 million
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.15, revenue view $242.1 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* For fiscal 2016 Q2, company expects same store sales to be in negative low single-digit to flat range Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
