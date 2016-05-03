May 3 Retrophin Inc

* Retrophin reports first quarter 2016 financial results

* Q1 adjusted non-gaap earnings per share $0.14

* Q1 earnings per share $0.31

* Q1 revenue rose 67 percent

* Sees FY 2016 revenue $130 million to $140 million

* Says net product sales for Q1 2016 were $29.0 million, compared to net product sales of $17.4 million

* Says board of directors has approved repurchase of up to an aggregate $40.0 million of its common stock

* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.22, revenue view $31.0 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* FY2016 revenue view $132.6 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* FY2016 earnings per share view $-0.71, revenue view $132.6 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)