German stocks - Factors to watch on April 13
BERLIN/FRANKFURT, April 13 The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks on Thursday:
May 3 Lantheus Holdings Inc :
* Lantheus holdings, inc. Reports 2016 first quarter financial results
* Q1 earnings per share $0.34
* Sees q2 2016 revenue $72 million to $74 million
* Q1 revenue $76.5 million versus i/b/e/s view $72.4 million
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.06 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sees fy 2016 revenue $287 million to $292 million
* For q2 of 2016, company expects adjusted ebitda in range of $14 million to $16 million
* Q2 revenue view $71.8 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Fy2016 revenue view $287.4 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Lantheus holdings inc says increasing its outlook for worldwide revenue for full year 2016 to a range of $287 million to $292 million
* For q2 of 2016, company expects worldwide revenue in range of $72 million to $74 million
* Lantheus holdings inc says increasing its outlook for full year 2016 adjusted ebitda to a range of $62 million to $66 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
BERLIN/FRANKFURT, April 13 The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks on Thursday:
* Reports small rise in quarterly net profit (Recasts on shareholder payout plans)