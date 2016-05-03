May 3 Callidus Software Inc <Q1 non-gaap earnings per share $0.06>

* CallidusCloud announces first quarter total revenue of $48.4 million

* Q1 loss per share $0.08

* Sees q2 2016 revenue $49.6 million to $50.6 million

* Q1 revenue $48.4 million versus i/b/e/s view $48.3 million

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.05 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees FY 2016 non-GAAP income per diluted share between $0.25 and $0.29

* Sees q2 GAAP net loss per share between $0.11 and $0.13, with non-GAAP income per diluted share between $0.04 and $0.06

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.06, revenue view $51.2 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* For full year of 2016, company has revised revenue guidance to $206.0 million to $210.0 million

* Sees FY 2016 GAAP net loss per share between $0.29 and $0.33

