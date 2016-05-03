May 3 Cray Inc :

* Cray Inc reports first quarter 2016 financial results

* Q1 non-GAAP loss per share $0.13

* Q1 loss per share $0.13

* Q1 revenue $105.5 million versus i/b/e/s view $100.8 million

* Sees Q2 revenue $100 million

* Sees FY 2016 revenue $825 million

* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.25 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Non-Gaap gross margin for year is expected to be in range of 33%

* Q2 revenue view $120.7 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Fy2016 earnings per share view $1.72, revenue view $826.3 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Fy2016 revenue view $826.3 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Continues to expect revenue to be in range of $825 million for year

* Expects to improve its GAAP and non-GAAP operating profit margins for 2016 as compared to 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)