May 3 ARC Document Solutions Inc :

* ARC Document Solutions reports results for first quarter 2016

* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.06

* Q1 sales $103.6 million versus i/b/e/s view $100.6 million

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.06 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Qtrly earnings per share $ 0.05

* Anticipates annual adjusted earnings per share in 2016 to be in range of $0.30 to $0.35