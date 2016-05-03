UPDATE 1-Infosys to return up to $2 bln to shareholders; appoints co-chairman
* Reports small rise in quarterly net profit (Recasts on shareholder payout plans)
May 3 ARC Document Solutions Inc :
* ARC Document Solutions reports results for first quarter 2016
* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.06
* Q1 sales $103.6 million versus i/b/e/s view $100.6 million
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.06 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Qtrly earnings per share $ 0.05
* Anticipates annual adjusted earnings per share in 2016 to be in range of $0.30 to $0.35 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
* Reports small rise in quarterly net profit (Recasts on shareholder payout plans)
* N.Korea risk eyed as Pyongyang tells reporters to prepare for "big, important" event (Updates after governor's press conference)