May 3 Nutrisystem Inc :

* Nutrisystem announces first quarter 2016 financial results, exceeding expectations

* Sees FY 2016 revenue $517 million to $532 million

* Q1 revenue $162.1 million versus i/b/e/s view $152.1 million

* Sees Q2 earnings per share $0.48 to $0.53

* Q1 GAAP earnings per share $0.09

* Sees q2 revenue $145 million to $150 million

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.05 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Nutrisystem inc sees adjusted diluted income per common share is to be $1.17 to $1.27 for full year 2016

* Nutrisystem inc says has authorized a share repurchase program, whereby company may repurchase up to $50 million of its common stock over next 18 months

* Nutrisystem inc says repurchases will be funded from cash on hand and available borrowings