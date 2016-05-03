German stocks - Factors to watch on April 13
BERLIN/FRANKFURT, April 13 The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks on Thursday:
May 3 Trinseo SA :
* Trinseo reports record adjusted ebitda excluding inventory revaluation of $153 million for the first quarter 2016; increases full year 2016 outlook
* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $1.62
* Q1 revenue $894 million versus i/b/e/s view $967.9 million
* Q1 earnings per share view $1.35 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
* Reports small rise in quarterly net profit (Recasts on shareholder payout plans)