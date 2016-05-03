May 3 Amsurg :

* Quarter net revenues, with strong same-center and same-contract revenue growth

* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.82

* Q1 earnings per share $0.53

* Q1 same store sales rose 8.8 percent

* Sees q2 2016 adjusted earnings per share $1.06 to $1.09

* Q1 revenue $724.7 million versus i/b/e/s view $705.3 million

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.78 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees 2016 adjusted eps in a range of $4.28 to $4.35

* Fy2016 earnings per share view $4.31, revenue view $3.10 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees 2016 revenues in a range of $3.09 billion to $3.13 billion

* Q2 earnings per share view $1.08 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S