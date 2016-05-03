German stocks - Factors to watch on April 13
BERLIN/FRANKFURT, April 13 The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks on Thursday:
May 3 Radisys Corp :
* Radisys reports first quarter 2016 results
* Q1 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.05
* Q1 GAAP loss per share $0.08
* Q1 revenue $55.1 million versus i/b/e/s view $50.3 million
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.02 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sees Q2 2016 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.05 to $0.09
* Sees FY 2016 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.22 to $0.28
* Sees Q2 2016 revenue $59 million to $63 million
* Sees FY 2016 revenue $195 million to $215 million
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.05, revenue view $44.8 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Fy 2016 earnings per share view $0.25, revenue view $186.3 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
