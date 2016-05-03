May 3 Bridgepoint Education Inc

* Bridgepoint education reports first quarter 2016 results

* Q1 non-gaap loss per share $0.02

* Q1 loss per share $0.22

* Q1 revenue $133 million versus i/b/e/s view $127.7 million

* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.03 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Month retention for all ashford students who were active on last day of q1 of 2015 was 62.2%

* Month retention for all ashford students who were active on last day of q1 of 2014 was 64.2%

* Total student enrollment at its academic institutions was 50,814 students at march 31, 2016, compared with 55,322 last year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)