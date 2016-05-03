May 3 Nektar Therapeutics Says

* Nektar therapeutics reports financial results for the first quarter of 2016

* Q1 loss per share $0.14

* Q1 revenue $58.9 million versus $108.8 million

* Q1 revenue view $43.8 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.23 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Line data from dose-escalation stage of nktr-214 study in second half of 2016