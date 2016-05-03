May 3 Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc

* Rigel announces first quarter 2016 financial results

* Q1 loss per share $0.19

* Expects cash, cash equivalents, short-term investments as of march 31, 2016 to be sufficient to fund operations into q3 of 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)