German stocks - Factors to watch on April 13
BERLIN/FRANKFURT, April 13 The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks on Thursday:
May 3 Quotient Technology Inc
* Quotient Technology reports first quarter 2016 financial results
* Sees Q2 2016 revenue $62 million to $64 million
* Sees FY 2016 revenue $257 million to $265 million
* Q1 revenue rose 19 percent to $66.1 million
* FY2016 revenue view $258.4 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q2 revenue view $60.8 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Raises full year revenue guidance Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
BERLIN/FRANKFURT, April 13 The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks on Thursday:
* Reports small rise in quarterly net profit (Recasts on shareholder payout plans)