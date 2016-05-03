May 3 Prothena Corporation Plc :

* Prothena reports first quarter 2016 financial results and provides research and development update

* Q1 loss per share $0.81

* Q1 revenue $300,000 versus $600,000

* Q1 revenue view $235,000 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.77 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: