May 3 Rpx Corp

* RPX announces first quarter 2016 financial results

* Q1 GAAP earnings per share $0.08

* Q1 revenue $79.7 million versus I/B/E/S view $79 million

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.13 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Related revenue was $2 million, compared to $17 million in prior year period

* $82 million

* Sees Q2 net income (non-GAAP) $6 - $7 million

* Sees FY 2016 net income (non-GAAP) $36 - $41 million

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.21, revenue view $84.4 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q1 subscription revenue from patent risk management services was $67.1 million, compared to $66.2 million in prior year period

* Sees Q2 total revenue $81 - $82 million

* Sees Q2 subscription and discovery revenue $81 - $82 million

* Sees 2016 subscription and discovery revenue $81 - $82 mln

* FY2016 earnings per share view $0.79, revenue view $337.3 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)