May 3 Weyco Group Inc

* Weyco reports first quarter sales and earnings

* Q1 earnings per share $0.25

* Q1 sales $78.9 million versus $78.1 million

* On May 3, 2016, company's board of directors declared a cash dividend of $0.21 per share

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.23, revenue view $75.0 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Qtrly dividend represents an increase of 5% above previous quarterly dividend rate of $0.20 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)