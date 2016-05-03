May 3 Zillow Group Reports First Quarter 2016 Results; Raises Full

* Year revenue outlook

* Q1 non-gaap loss per share $0.13

* Q1 gaap loss per share $0.27

* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.09 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees q2 2016 revenue $203 million to $208 million

* Sees fy 2016 revenue $825 million to $835 million

* Q1 revenue $186 million versus i/b/e/s view $176.7 million

* Adjusted ebitda outlook remains in range of $115 million to $125 million for fy 2016

* Fy2016 revenue view $806.5 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Adjusted EBITDA for q2 is expected to be $15 million to $20 million

* Adjusted EBITDA for q2 is expected to be $15 million to $20 million

* Q2 revenue view $193.3 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S