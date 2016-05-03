May 3 Enphase Energy Inc :

* Enphase Energy reports financial results for the first quarter of 2016

* Q1 non-GAAP loss per share $0.34

* Q1 GAAP loss per share $0.41

* Sees Q2 2016 revenue $76 million to $82 million

* Q1 revenue $64.1 million versus i/b/e/s view $65.4 million

* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.31 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q2 revenue view $80.1 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S