May 3 Mindbody Inc

* Mindbody reports first quarter 2016 financial results

* Q1 non-gaap loss per share $0.12

* Q1 gaap loss per share $0.17

* Q1 revenue $32 million versus i/b/e/s view $30.3 million

* Sees fy 2016 revenue $135.7 million to $138.7 million

* Sees q2 2016 revenue $32.7 million to $33.7 million

* Sees fy 2016 revenue up 34 to 37 percent

* Sees q2 2016 revenue up 32 to 36 percent

* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.17 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees q2 non-gaap net loss in range of $5.0 million to $6.0 million

* Sees non-gaap net loss for full year of 2016 in range of $19.4 million to $22.4 million

* Q2 earnings per share view $-0.17, revenue view $32.5 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Fy2016 earnings per share view $-0.63, revenue view $134.8 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S