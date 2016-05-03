German stocks - Factors to watch on April 13
BERLIN/FRANKFURT, April 13 The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks on Thursday:
May 4 Prothena Corporation Plc
* Prothena reports first quarter 2016 financial results and provides research and development update
* Q1 loss per share $0.81
* Q1 revenue $300,000
* Q1 revenue view $235,000 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.77 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.77, revenue view $235000.00 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
BERLIN/FRANKFURT, April 13 The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks on Thursday:
* Reports small rise in quarterly net profit (Recasts on shareholder payout plans)