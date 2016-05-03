WRAPUP 2-Tensions grow on Korean peninsula ahead of "big and important event"
* S.Korea expects to be told of any pre-emptive strike on North
May 3 Capital Senior Living Corp :
* Capital Senior Living Corporation reports first quarter 2016 results
* Q1 adjusted loss per share $0.03
* Q1 loss per share $0.21
* Q1 revenue $109.2 million versus I/B/E/S view $108.5 million
* Q1 same store sales rose 2.3 percent
* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.14 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Capital Senior Living says average monthly rent for co's consolidated communities in q1 of 2016 was $3,443, an increase of $150 per occupied unit Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
* S.Korea expects to be told of any pre-emptive strike on North
BEIJING, April 13 Ford Motor Co said on Thursday that its China vehicle sales fell by 21 percent in the first quarter compared with a year ago, after a tax cut on small-engined vehicles was rolled back.