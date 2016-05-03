May 3 J Alexanders Holdings Inc :

* J. Alexander's Holdings, Inc. reports results for first quarter of 2016

* Q1 sales rose 1.2 percent to $56.88 million

* Previously released guidance for 2016, with exception of 2016 effective tax rate, remains unchanged

* Q1 earnings per share $0.15