May 3 Glaukos Corp

* Glaukos Corporation announces first quarter 2016 financial results

* Q1 earnings per share $0.03

* Q1 sales $23.1 million versus i/b/e/s view $18.8 million

* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.15 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees fy 2016 sales $100 million to $102 million

* Raised 2016 net sales guidance to a range of $100 million to $102 million from prior guidance range of $90 million to $93 million

* Fy2016 revenue view $91.9 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S