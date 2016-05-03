UPDATE 1-Infosys to return up to $2 bln to shareholders; appoints co-chairman
* Reports small rise in quarterly net profit (Recasts on shareholder payout plans)
May 3 Press Ganey Holdings Inc
* Press Ganey Holdings, inc. Reports first quarter 2016 financial results
* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.27
* Q1 earnings per share $0.15
* Sees fy 2016 revenue $357 million
* Q1 revenue $86.7 million versus i/b/e/s view $83.5 million
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.25 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.25, revenue view $83.5 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Says expects acquisition of avatar to contribute revenue of $6 million to $7 million in 2016
* Fy2016 revenue view $351.7 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Reports small rise in quarterly net profit (Recasts on shareholder payout plans)
* N.Korea risk eyed as Pyongyang tells reporters to prepare for "big, important" event (Updates after governor's press conference)