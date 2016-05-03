May 3 Press Ganey Holdings Inc

* Press Ganey Holdings, inc. Reports first quarter 2016 financial results

* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.27

* Q1 earnings per share $0.15

* Sees fy 2016 revenue $357 million

* Q1 revenue $86.7 million versus i/b/e/s view $83.5 million

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.25 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Says expects acquisition of avatar to contribute revenue of $6 million to $7 million in 2016

* Fy2016 revenue view $351.7 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S