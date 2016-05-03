May 3 Imprivata Inc

* Imprivata announces first quarter 2016 financial results, revenue growth of 23%

* Q1 non-gaap loss per share $0.21

* Q1 loss per share $0.27

* Q1 revenue $31.5 million versus i/b/e/s view $29.3 million

* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.31 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees q2 revenues $32.5-34.0 million

* Sees q2 gaap loss per share $0.30- 0.26

* Sees q2 non-gaap loss per share $0.23-$0.19

* Sees FY 2016 revenues $32.5-34.0 million$136-140m

* Sees FY 2016 gaap loss per share $0.84- $0.78

* Sees FY 2016 non-gaap loss per share $0.55- $0.49

* FY 2016 earnings per share view $-0.60, revenue view $138.5 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q2 earnings per share view $-0.15, revenue view $34.2 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S