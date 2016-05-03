May 3 Smart & Final Stores Inc

* Smart & Final Stores Inc reports first quarter 2016 financial results

* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.08

* Q1 loss per share $0.03

* Q1 sales $908.5 million versus I/B/E/S view $937.2 million

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.09 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Quarterly comparable store sales growth of 2.0%

* Maintaining previously issued guidance for 2016 fiscal year ending January 1, 2017

* FY2016 earnings per share view $0.77, revenue view $4.56 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S