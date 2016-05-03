May 3 Jack Henry & Associates Inc

* Jack Henry & Associates ends third quarter fiscal 2016 with 8% increase in revenue

* Q3 earnings per share $0.68

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.66 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.66, revenue view $325.9 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Jack Henry & Associates Inc says revenue for quarter increased 8% compared to Q3 of fiscal 2015 to $333.2 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: