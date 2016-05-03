May 3 Lannett Company Inc :

* Lannett reports solid fiscal 2016 third quarter results

* Q3 adjusted earnings per share $0.75

* Q3 loss per share $0.15

* Q3 sales $163.7 million versus I/B/E/S view $161.6 million

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.63 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* On track to complete integration of KU and implement substantial cost savings throughout organization

* On track to complete integration of KU and implement substantial cost savings throughout organization

* Company continues to expect its fiscal 2016 q4 performance on an adjusted basis to be in line with its previous outlook