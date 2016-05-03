UPDATE 1-Infosys to return up to $2 bln to shareholders; appoints co-chairman
* Reports small rise in quarterly net profit (Recasts on shareholder payout plans)
May 3 Lannett Company Inc :
* Lannett reports solid fiscal 2016 third quarter results
* Q3 adjusted earnings per share $0.75
* Q3 loss per share $0.15
* Q3 sales $163.7 million versus I/B/E/S view $161.6 million
* Q3 earnings per share view $0.63 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q3 earnings per share view $0.63, revenue view $161.6 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* On track to complete integration of KU and implement substantial cost savings throughout organization
* Company continues to expect its fiscal 2016 q4 performance on an adjusted basis to be in line with its previous outlook Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)
* Reports small rise in quarterly net profit (Recasts on shareholder payout plans)
* N.Korea risk eyed as Pyongyang tells reporters to prepare for "big, important" event (Updates after governor's press conference)