UPDATE 1-Infosys to return up to $2 bln to shareholders; appoints co-chairman
* Reports small rise in quarterly net profit (Recasts on shareholder payout plans)
May 3 Under Armour Inc :
* Henry Stafford will be leaving Under Armour in July 2016
* Under Armour announces changes to senior management team
* Michael lee will be assuming responsibilities of chief digital officer as Robin Thurston will be leaving company in July 2016
* Henry Stafford, chief merchandising officer, has decided to leave Under Armour after six years of service
* Kip Fulks will assume chief merchandising officer responsibilities on an interim basis
* Robin Thurston will be leaving company in July 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)
* N.Korea risk eyed as Pyongyang tells reporters to prepare for "big, important" event (Updates after governor's press conference)